ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure alumnus Charlie Specht has received a 2020 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for his investigative reporting into the sex-abuse scandal in the Diocese of Buffalo.
The 2010 SBU graduate’s reporting over the last year on the mishandling of the crisis ultimately led to the resignation of Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone. Specht is the chief investigative reporter at WKBW, the ABC affiliate in Buffalo.
Columbia’s announcement lauded Specht’s reporting: “The searing compilation of investigative reports took clergy sex abuse and cover-up by the Catholic Church, and revealed hidden, long-standing problems within the diocese in Buffalo.”
The Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award is considered the Pulitzer Prize of broadcast journalism, said St. Bonaventure’s Aaron Chimbel, dean of the Jandoli School of Communication.
“Charlie’s work represents the best ideals of the Jandoli School and its founder, Dr. Russell Jandoli,” Chimbel said. “This dogged, important reporting and willingness to confront a powerful institution and leader shows why thoughtful journalism is so important.