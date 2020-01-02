OLEAN — Company officials recently announced that two longtime employees of Cutco Cutlery Corp. retired Jan. 1, but both will stay on part-time.
Carla Winnickey, distribution center operator, and Joe Piccirillo, handle polish operator, will continue to work part-time under Cutco’s half-day program.
Winnickey first joined Vector Marketing Corp., another Cutco subsidiary, on May 13, 2002, as part of its summer service program. She was then hired as a utility operator for Cutco Cutlery in November of that year. She was also a packing clerk; shear drill operator; shear finisher; inspector; and cleaning line operator before accepting her current position on June 13, 2011.
A graduate of Jamestown Community College, Winnickey lives in Allegany. She has one son, Edward.
Piccirillo joined Cutco Cutlery on Aug. 2, 1999, as a utility finisher. He was also a transfer polish operator; hard straightener; ultrasonic cleaning operator; CNC profile grinding operator; wood shop operator; packing clerk; assembler; shipping clerk; mold press operator; punch press operator; and auto haft operator before accepting his current position on Feb. 11.
Piccirillo lives in Portville with his wife, Deb, a cleaning line operator for Cutco Cutlery. They have two sons, Andrew and Matthew, who is a part-time payments representative for Vector Marketing.
The retirees were recently honored at a luncheon with company officers.