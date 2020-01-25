BRADFORD, Pa. — Dr. Margaret C. Brittingham, professor of wildlife resources at Penn State University, will speak Monday at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford about the environmental impact of gas development.
Her talk, “Effects of Marcellus Shale Gas Development on Forest Birds and Habitat — Current Status and Future Outlook,” will take place at noon Monday in the Mukaiyama University Room of the Frame-Westerberg Commons.
Brittingham is a wildlife researcher specializing in avian ecology, forest songbirds, human impacts on bird population, wildlife habitat management on private land and landscaping for birds and wildlife.
Her talk is sponsored by the Pitt-Bradford Division of Biological and Health Sciences.