OLEAN — Officials with the Genesis House homeless shelter said additional volunteers are needed to help with the curbside pick-up of geraniums in early June at War Veterans Park on East State Street.
Officials with the geranium fundraiser, which will help fund the homeless shelter, will conduct curbside pick-up for the plants from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3-6. The curbside distribution of the plants was put in place due to requirements for social distancing during the pandemic.
For more information on volunteering for the event, call Genesis House at 373-3354.