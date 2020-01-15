CUBA — The cats at Joyful Rescues have known about Cuba-Rushford senior Christianna Reynolds for years now — she’s been volunteering there since the eighth grade.
It all started when she and her brother saved up their allowance for several months to purchase cat items for a local animal shelter. When they delivered the gifts they were given a tour of the facility, and Reynolds knew immediately she wanted to help out more.
“Somebody needs to be the voice for defenseless animals,” Reynolds, who has four cats of her own, said. “I’m a huge cat lover, but I love animals as a whole. I just feel the need to take care of the ones that have been left behind.”
Now Reynolds is off to college in the fall and she wanted to do “something extra special” before she leaves: raise money for a “save transport,” which is when volunteers drive to a shelter that terminates animals and brings them back to Joyful Rescues.
Reynolds decided to sell calendars using her mother’s fall photos of state parks, with the proceeds going to the shelter program.
“I not only sold calendars, but I did receive some cash donations as well,” Reynolds said. “Each transport cost $500. I raised $1,200 — enough to fund two transports, and then some.”
She’s planning to continue her volunteer work at an animal shelter after she leaves for college — the school she attends has to have one nearby.
“Helping to take care of animals in need will forever hold a place in my heart. It will always be a part of my life.”