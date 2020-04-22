COUDERSPORT, Pa. — UPMC has added Dr. Martin Caliendo to the OB/GYN team at UPMC Cole.
Caliendo has more 20 years of experience in women’s health, as well as a background in medical education and training focused on women’s health and a multidisciplinary approach to patient safety.
Caliendo received his medical degree from Rush College of Medicine, Chicago, and completed his residency in OB/GYN at Loyola University Medical Center of Maywood, Ill.
He is board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Central Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
“Women should feel empowered to take a more proactive approach to their health,” said Caliendo. “As an OB/GYN, I get to build long-term relationships with my patients and ensure they’re making their health a priority throughout their lives.
“Women often think of OB/GYNs when they’re in their child-bearing years,” he added, “however, we are here to provide care no matter a woman’s age.”
Caliendo is accepting new patients at UPMC Cole, 1001 E. Second St.