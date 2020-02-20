OLEAN — Tammy Slater and Mark Hellwig will each celebrate 30 years of service to the company this month.
Slater, an assembler for Cutco Cutlery Corp., will mark 30 years on Feb. 19.
Slater joined Cutco on Feb. 19, 1990, as a wiper. She was also an induction heat operator before accepting her current position on May 17, 2004.
Slater resides in Shinglehouse, Pa. with her husband, Bill. They have two sons, Michael and Brandon, and a daughter, Katie.
Hellwig, an inspector for Cutco, will also mark 30 years on Feb. 19.
Hellwig joined Cutco on Feb. 19, 1990, as a shear operator. He was also a maintenance mechanic before accepting his current position on Jan. 25, 1999.
Hellwig lives in Olean with his wife, Sue, a distribution center operator for Cutco Cutlery. They have two sons, Mark and Kirk, and a daughter, Britnee.