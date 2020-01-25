OLEAN — Tops Friendly Markets celebrated 25 years operating out of its “new” store Friday with the opening of a time capsule in front of employees, former employees and community and business members.
A table bearing the time capsule and a large cake was set in front of bags of groceries toward the back of the store. Silvery balloons numbering “25” shimmered above the crowd of about 50, the employees and retirees being mostly those who were there 25 years ago.
Sherry Scanlon was one. She started at Tops 25 years ago working in the bulk food section.
“I opened the store,” said Scanlon, a first meat cutter. “My favorite thing was the aisles in the new store. It was huge then.”
Sherry Webb, prepared food manager who started in the deli department, remembers it, too. “This store was just really big and really wonderful,” she said. Webb particularly remembers the carry-out café was new.
It wasn’t just the employees who loved the new store, however.
“We had a lot of walkers here,” Tim Lyons, current manager of Tops in Olean, as well as in 1995, said of the store’s attraction to the health-conscious community. “There was more to see here. They would wander the store to see the variety of items we had since the store was so much bigger” than anything else in Olean.
The new store was an immediate hit, as customers too loved the wider aisles, the fresh produce and the much larger variety of grocery items not seen in Olean before.
But many in the community weren’t there Friday for the aisles or the previously hard-to-find groceries. The employees from 25 years ago especially wanted to see the contents of the time capsule.
Webb thought she remembered being handed a piece of paper to write down a store memory or something significant for the time capsule.
“My name is on the list that’s inside,” Scanlon said. She was talking about a list of 1995 employees that, until Friday, she thought was inside the time capsule, a brown box sealed by Lyons.
Brenda Rutterman, who started in bulk food 33 years ago and is currently a receiver, was there when the capsule was sealed as well. She thought she remembered Lyons placing baseball cards. She vaguely recalls a photo of the department heads and a copy of a store grocery ad being included.
Lyons prepared to open the time capsule, expecting to see baseball cards that he hoped at the time would be valuable upon the time capsule’s opening.
After saying she had always been there to help him out, Lyons invited Della Moore, a well-known figure in the Olean community, to help him out once again.
As Moore approached the table, Lyons told the crowd that he and the employees that were still at the store, many who also spent years at the old market, that they “really don’t remember what we put in there.”
TURNS OUT HE was right — no one really did remember what was in the capsule.
The first thing pulled from the box was a “The Far Side” cartoon calendar, and then the store’s first sales ad.
“Tops has been an integral part of the Olean landscape … it’s the symbol of many positive things happening in Olean,” said then Olean City Mayor John J. Ash in a letter, the third item pulled from the time capsule. “We hope Tops never stops — in Olean.”
A picture of some of the employees and department heads, taken at a team-building workshop at the former Castle restaurant, was pulled out, along with a sales circular.
“This is so cool,” Moore said as she pulled open a brown brochure.
Lyons looked over her shoulder as they both began reading and the audience called out, asking what the item was. It was a brochure for the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University.
A complete edition of the Olean Times Herald was there with the store being “top” news, as was a note from a senior at Archbishop Walsh High School who was an active community volunteer.
The last item was a letter dated Jan. 3, 1995, from the Cattaraugus County Legislature, declaring members’ appreciation for the investment made by Tops Markets in the county. The letter also noted that it was the “first of several new projects that are coming to Olean and the county in the next 12 months.”
“Della, you didn’t put anything in there,” Lyons quipped.
“I thought I did,” she replied, thrusting her hands inside the box. “My spirit is in there.”
The crowd laughed.
Lyons wrapped up the formal part of the presentation by saying that Tops has “always thought we were a good, no, a great, part of the community … it’s been a good run.”
Mayor Bill Aiello, who was a city police officer 25 years ago, was there Friday.
“I remember patrolling here when it was being built,” he said. “What a staple in the community this has been … they’ve been a good neighbor, too.”
The fact that 25 years has gone by since the “new” store opening, isn’t lost on Lyons.
“I have different ways of looking at it. Next year will be 40 years,” he said of his time at Tops. He’s been manager in Olean for 32 of those years.
“It’s bittersweet because I plan to retire soon. I walk through town,” Lyons said. Everywhere he’s gone recently he’s run into people in the community who want to talk about the 25th anniversary celebration and the longevity of Tops in the community.
“It’s kind of nice,” Lyons said, talking about current customers who used to work here, like the college students who were part-timers.
Lyons is proud of the several employees who have moved through the store to become store managers and assistant managers with Tops. He said there are still seven employees from the original store still working in Olean, and a few more at other locations.
“We were a close-knit group (at the old store location),” Webb said. “The departments were on top of each other … I’ve made a lot of good friendships there over the years. “We’re almost all the same age so we’ve kind of almost grown up together.”
Other Quarter Century Associates who planned to be at the celebration Friday included: Dave Attwell, gas station lead; Annette Dempsey, bakery manager; Karen Goodwin, night operations manager; Mark Wesley, baker; Mike “Jay” Vesotski, assistant produce manager; Anita Dwaileebee, pharmacist; Bill Gilroy, pharmacy manager; Louis Belli, clerk; Jeannette Belvees, bakery clerk; and John Zaleski, night crew lead.