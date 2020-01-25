OLEAN — Don Thierman, senior programmer, will celebrate 30 years of service with Cutco Cutlery Corp. on Feb. 1.
Thierman first joined Cutco on June 8, 1987, in its summer student program, which he participated in for four years.
He became a full-time manufacturing technician in September 1990 and has held several positions, including assistant supervisor, manufacturing supervisor, accountant/analyst, operations supervisor for Ka-Bar, industrial/quality engineer, buyer/storeroom supervisor, programmer and programmer/analyst.
He was promoted to his current position on Nov. 1, 2008.
A graduate of SUNY Buffalo and St. Bonaventure University with a bachelor’s and a master’s degree, respectively, Thierman lives in Portville with his wife, Holly. They have a son, Ryan who is a programmer/designer for Cutco, and a daughter, Logan.