40th annual Crook Farm Old Time Country Music Festival set
BRADFORD, Pa. — The 40th annual Crook Farm Old Time Country Music Festival will be held Aug. 22 — 25 at Crook Farm, 476 Seaward Ave.
The schedule is:
- Thursday — 7:30 p.m., old-time country jam. Come listen, play or sing.
- Friday — 7:30 to 11 p.m., round/square/contra dance and music jam.
- Saturday — all day, jam/song tent workshops; noon to 5 p.m., live music and dance on the main stage; 7 to 10 p.m. contra/square family dance; 7 p.m. til, open jam, campfire song-swap.
- Sunday — all day, jam/song tent workshops; 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., community gospel sing; noon to 5 p.m., live music and dance.