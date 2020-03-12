Tech center open house

Mike Marvin (left), Strength Solutions executive director, helps Mary Bryan learn more about Microsoft Office through one of Boundless Connections’ programs.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — Boundless Connections Technology Center, at 160 N. Union St., will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Making digital technology accessible for everyone, the center provides a place for community members of all ages with various skills and interests to collaborate and use technology.

The tech center offers year-round programs for youth and adults, tutoring, day passes and memberships.

Program scholarships are provided through Boundless Connections’ nonprofit partner, Strength Solutions.

For more information, visit boundlessconnections.com, email info@boundlessconnections.com or call (585) 376-0099.

