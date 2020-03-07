OLEAN — Bill Taylor, a group leader for Cutco Cutlery Corporation, is celebrating 35 years with Cutco this month.
Taylor joined Cutco Cutlery on March 11, 1985, as a machine finisher. He was also a part-time watchman; assistant handle shop operator; maintenance laborer; maintenance mechanic; auto handle polisher; wood shop operator; and handle polish machine operator, before accepting his current position on March 24, 2014.
Taylor lives in Little Genesee with his wife, Vera, a distribution center operator for Cutco Cutlery. He has two children, Christine and William.