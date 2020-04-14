JAMESTOWN — Jamestown Community College has been approved by the State University of New York and the New York State Education Department to offer an associate in applied science degree in mechatronics on the Jamestown campus.
Graduates of the program will be prepared to operate and maintain electro-mechanical systems found in automated or robotically controlled environments.
Program components include comprehensive analysis, assembly, and troubleshooting techniques, which are reinforced through laboratory experiences.
“Our mechatronics degree will help students explore how their skills can be applied in fields such as robotics, computer science, cybersecurity, and engineering,” said Jeff Teluk, director of JCC’s engineering and technology programs. “Students will develop a strong foundation in mechanical technology, computer science, physics, electricity, and math concepts to use in increasingly high demand occupations.”
Mechatronics, which combines engineering, robotics, automation, and controls concepts, is valuable for individuals interested in a variety of careers.
Additional details on the mechatronics degree program can be obtained by calling JCC’s admissions office, 338-1001.