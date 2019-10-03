A couple of readers have asked us, “What’s with the warnings that we could lose Channel 2 from Spectrum cable?”
The last several days, Buffalo’s WGRZ, an NBC affiliate, has scrolled the warning that Channel 2 could be dropped — and viewers could miss “Sunday Night Football,” Notre Dame football games and prime-time programming such as “The Voice” and “This Is Us,” along with local news, weather and sports.
According to a notice from the Buffalo station, WGRZ and Spectrum have agreed to a temporary extension as negotiations continue on a new carriage agreement.
“If a deal is not reached by 7 p.m. (today), Spectrum subscribers could lose access to WGRZ,” the notice on WGRZ’s website notes.
WGRZ and other channels are carried by Spectrum and other service providers through negotiated agreements.
“WGRZ has agreements in place with all of the video providers in our area, including DIRECTV, Comcast and DISH,” the station’s notice reads. “Over the past several years, we have successfully reached multi-year agreements with some of the largest distributors in the country. ... It has been disappointing that Spectrum, so far, has refused to reach an agreement.”
It’s important to note that the impasse is not merely a local issue between WGRZ and Spectrum: The station is owned by the Virginia-based Tegna Inc., which negotiates the carriage deals with cable and satellite TV providers.
When asked by the Indianapolis Star newspaper — the NBC affiliate there is in the same boat as WGRZ — why a deal has yet to be completed, a spokesman for Charter Communications, which operates Spectrum, said the company is “actively negotiating with Tegna and hopes to reach an agreement soon.”
Stay tuned — literally — to see how it turns out.