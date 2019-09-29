It’s a big game today for the Buffalo Bills — and their fans.
The Bills host the evil-empire New England Patriots in a matchup of 3-0 teams. Can this be the year that Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the Patriots are finally dethroned in the AFC East?
The Olean Times Herald earlier this week posted a web poll, asking fans what they think the outcome of the game will be. Judging by the results, it’s clear there’s optimism the young Bills are on the right track — but most local followers of the team didn’t predict victory.
As of Saturday evening, while just over 30% clicked on “Yes. Bills are ready to challenge the Patriots’ dominance,” 27.4 percent selected, “No. Gap is is still wide — Pats will win easily.”
The most poll voters, 37.1%, agreed that “Bills will compete at home but fall short.” Five percent weren’t sure about today’s game.
Meanwhile, there were plenty of comments on the OTH’s Facebook page regarding the poll question.
Here’s a couple optimists:
“We beat them last year and we can do it again!”
“NE has to have an off day and Bills need their best — I think we will see that combo.”
And a pessimist or two:
“No... it’s cool to love our team but let’s not get delusional here.”
“Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Lol. It’d be nice to see, but it’s not likely. I can’t really say to much, Buffalo has a better record than my Pittsburgh Steelers.”
And then there was a few exhortations like this:
“GO BILLS!! The fans are rooting for all of you!”
We’ll see what happens today in Orchard Park.