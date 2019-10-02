In our latest edition of what we might call “Scamwatch,” Cathy Mackay, director of the Cattaraugus County Department of Aging/NY Connects, passes along a new warning.
Over the past few years, DNA tests have become popular. Unfortunately unscrupulous people are taking advantage of the buzz around these tests to scam Medicare beneficiaries.
Scammers will often target Medicare beneficiaries through telemarketing calls, booths at public events, health fairs and even door-to-door visits, according to an office of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. They offer “free” genetic testing to help recipients avoid diseases or find the right medications.
“The scammers claim that the testing is covered by Medicare, and therefore is free to the beneficiary,” a press release states. “In reality, Medicare only covers genetic testing in limited situations, and only when ordered by the beneficiary’s physician.”
If a company bills Medicare for genetic testing, and Medicare denies the claim, the beneficiary could be responsible for the entire cost of the test — which often totals around $10,000.
In other cases, the scammers are simply trying to obtain Medicare numbers they can use to steal a beneficiary’s medical identity or to fraudulently bill Medicare for services they did not provide. Such fraud hurts not just Medicare beneficiaries, but all American tax payers whose contributions keep Medicare strong.
The Administration for Community Living (ACL) offers this advice to avoid being scammed:
• Do not accept genetic testing services, including a cheek swab, from someone at a community event, a local fair, a farmer’s market, a parking lot or any other large event.
• Always be cautious about giving out your personal information, including your Medicare number.
• If you receive a genetic testing kit in the mail, don’t accept it unless it was ordered by your physician. Refuse the delivery or return it to the sender and keep a record of the sender’s name and the date you returned the items.
• Always review your Medicare Summary Notice or Explanation of Benefits. The words “gene analysis” or “molecular pathology” may indicate questionable genetic testing.
If you received a cheek swab or a screening that was not ordered by a trusted provider, or have any concerns about billing errors or possible fraud, contact New York state’s Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) at (800) 333-4374.