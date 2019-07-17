The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and its Taste of Olean Event Committee have announced its 13th class of inductees to the Taste of Olean Hospitality Wall of Fame Awards program: D.J. Butchello, John Cappelletti, and the late Larry Chiarenza.
The Hospitality Wall of Fame recognizes individuals and/or businesses who have made a significant contribution and given exceptional service to the food service/ hospitality industry in the past and who may continue to do so. All have succeeded in excelling at all the most important elements of a great restaurant — inviting atmosphere, friendly staff and impeccable food in its stylish artistic presentation and its innovative flavor combination.
“What all these honorees have in common is more than serving a good meal at a good price,” said Meme Krahe Yanetsko, GOACC COO. “Their restaurants were home. Their popularity and customer loyalty stemmed from the way they have treated everyone.”
The winners of the Taste of Olean Hospitality Awards will be recognized during the 29th annual Taste of Olean, held July 28 at War Veterans Park, 551 E. State St., Olean, at 2 p.m.
For more information, please contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 372-4433 or email taste@oleanny.com.