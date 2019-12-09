It’s an annual debate around the holiday season: real Christmas tree or artificial?
Artificial trees have a big edge in New York state, according to the latest Siena Research Institute poll, with 65% of the market, while real trees will be found in 34% of respondents’ homes. That’s actually a gain for real trees compared to last year, when 69% were artificial and just 31% were real.
And just when is it OK to have that tree up? According to an Olean Times Herald online poll, the majority of respondents (31%) say just after Thanksgiving is appropriate, while nearly 28% indicate that even that is too early.
Just over 19% responded that they put their trees up BEFORE Thanksgiving, while 22% indicate they don’t put up a tree at all.
Meanwhiule, also according to the Siena poll, three in 10 of New Yorkers plan to spend $300 or less on gifts this year, with another three in 10 spending between $300 and $600. Two in 10 will spend more than $1,000, with the rest spending somewhere between $600 and $1,000.
While 17% of New Yorkers say they plan to spend more this Christmas on gifts, 26%, or more than one in four, say they’ll spend less. Fifty-four percent will spend about the same, and the rest replied “don’t know.”
Of course, those who have said they’ll spend less has always been far greater than those who will spend more, according to survey results going back to 2007. But after the holidays, when the numbers are tallied, holiday spending overall seems to increase.
And we’re apparently becoming less generous in our charitable giving. While 63% of us plan to make donations of money, food or gifts to organizations that focus on the needy, that figure is the lowest it’s ever been. In 2007, by contrast, 81% planned to donate.
“Merry Christmas” was the favored greeting of 51%, followed by “Happy Holidays” at 38%. “Season’s Greetings” was a distant third, with 6% favoring it.
Thirty percent of those answering the survey said they believe in Santa Claus, down just a hair from 31% last year.