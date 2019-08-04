Jack Kelly, who lives in Olean and New York City, is having an exhibit of his art at the Olean Public Library for the month of August.
The opening reception is Thursday at 7 p.m., and the community is invited.
Jack grew up in Olean, attended St. Mary’s Academy and graduated from Olean High School in 1952.
“In high school I majored in golf and straight pool,” he said.
A chance meeting at the Knights of Columbus with a visiting Augustinian priest led him to college at Villanova, a major in English and entrance into Naval ROTC.
On a U.S. Navy cruise to Cuba, he and a college friend, fans of Ernest Hemingway, decided to search out Hemingway, and following laborious directions in Spanish and a long bus ride, they appeared at his front gate.
“Visitors by Appointment Only” read the sign.
They knocked anyway, and Hemingway lumbered to the door, “Come on in, boys, I could see your ship enter the harbor this morning.”
They ended up spending the afternoon with the legendary writer.
After college his journey continued with two years in the Navy, visiting Tokyo, Nagasaki, Okinawa, Hong Kong, Manila, Singapore and Honolulu on the way back to the U.S. and encountering art from around the world.
Wanting to be a writer, he found a job as a live-aboard captain on a Hudson River barge, leaving him time to practice his craft. After a year on the barge, he became an editor at a major publisher in New York, and began an interest in photography, building a unique collection of the art of the changing windows of the famed department stores along Fifth and Madison Avenues.
When he and his wife, Olean native Marcia Marcus, traveled to the West Coast, they stopped at Gethsemani Trappist monastery, the home of the late monk, Thomas Merton, a friend of Marcia’s uncle, poet Robert Lax. They were surprised that this beautiful place had rooms for guests and a dining room to serve them. Their book series “Sanctuaries: A Guide to Lodgings in Monasteries, Abbeys and Retreats,” based on 300 such visits, grew out of that.
Jack photographed all the monasteries and retreats, and his photos were turned into sketches for the book series that followed. An invitation to the Hermitage Artist Retreat in Florida gave them a month in a cottage beside the Gulf of Mexico to do whatever art they wanted.
That was the beginning of Jack’s turn to painting and drawing. He began to take classes locally, in Santa Barbara, at the Art Students’ League, the Grand Central Art Academy in New York and from La Dorna Fox in Olean. He developed a particular interest in faces, drawing and sketching faces wherever he was, spending time at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, studying the work of the great artists exhibited there.
He came across a series of tiny drawings by Leonardo da Vinci, the “Grotesques,” and was intrigued. His current exhibition, his second at the library, is based on his interpretation of da Vinci’s work, having taken each of the Grotesques and painted them in 9x12-inch dimensions, much easier to see.
Adding a modern twist, Jack took the colors of artist Ad Reinhardt, another Lax and Merton friend who painted in single colors, and used them to outline Leonardo’s faces.
So, an Olean boy joined the Navy, saw the world and has come home to share his art, just blocks from where he grew up and went to school.