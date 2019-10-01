New York gas prices have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.74/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,118 stations.
Gas prices in New York are 2.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago — and 23.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The most-posted price in Olean on Monday remained $2.85.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in New York was priced at $2.39/g Monday while the most expensive was $4.19/g, a difference of $1.80/g. The cheapest price in the entire country Monday was $1.89/g while the most expensive is $6.24/g, a difference of $4.35/g.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Buffalo, $2.70, down 2 cents since last week; Syracuse, $2.59/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.61/g; and Rochester, $2.72/g, down 1.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.73/g.
In Bradford, Pa., the posted price was $2.95/g.
“Oil prices have cooled back off after Saudi Arabia brought a significant portion of oil production and processing back online,” says Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While most of the country will likely see prices tip-toe lower as oil prices have moved lower, California will see prices move higher in the week ahead” because of production issues.
TODAY IS the first day of October — the name of the month comes from the Latin word octo, “eight,” because this had been the eighth month of the early Roman calendar.
When the Romans converted to a 12-month calendar, they tried to rename this month after various Roman emperors, but the name October stuck, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
In Old England, the month was called Winmonath, which means “wine month,” for this was the time of year when wine was made. The English also called it Winterfylleth, or “Winter Full Moon.” They considered this full moon to be the start of winter.
In weather lore, the Almanac notes, “If October brings heavy frosts and winds, then will January and February be mild.”