New York gas prices fell nearly 1 cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.70 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.
Gas stations in Olean remained locked in on the $2.85/g that has prevailed for several weeks.
Gas prices in New York are 0.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 9.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in New York is priced at $2.41/g Monday while the most expensive is $4.19/g, a difference of $1.78/g. The cheapest price in the entire country Monday stood at $1.71/g while the most expensive is $4.99/g, a difference of $3.28/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 14.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Some other prices in New York: Buffalo, $2.62/g (down 1 cent since last week); Syracuse, $2.56/g (unchanged from last week’s $2.56/g); and Rochester, $2.63/g (down 1.1 cents from last week’s $2.64/g).
“The nation’s average gasoline price on Thanksgiving was slightly higher than expected at $2.58 per gallon, with a close to even split with roughly half the nation’s states seeing average prices decline in the last week while the other saw upward moves on continued speculation on a possible U.S./China trade deal,” says Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Moving in to December, aside from a possible trade deal that has been elusive for nearly 16 months, gas prices typically trend lower during the month as refiners continue to increase throughput after maintenance season and as overall weather curbs gasoline demand, easing prices.”