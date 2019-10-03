From the reminder department: New York residents will need an enhanced driver’s license or a REAL ID compatible driver’s license within the next year if they want to get on a domestic flight, enter certain federal buildings or military bases.
The Transportation Security Administration says in a statement residents must have these licenses by Oct. 1, 2020.
“Just as you plan your vacations ahead of time, plan to get a REAL ID now so you are ready when the new law takes effect,” state DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder says. “We have created several incredible tools to make it as easy as possible for our customers; our online document guide and informational videos will tell you everything you need to know about the REAL ID and how to get one.”
A REAL ID costs the same as a standard license, but it requires a visit to a DMV office and a new photograph. To help consumers prepare, the DMV created an online document guide that shows customers what they need to bring with them. They can even print out a checklist of the documents they will need.
The DMV recommends customers follow three simple steps before coming to a DMV office — use the document guide, bring appropriate proof of residency and bring proof of your full, legal name.
New York first offered the REAL ID in 2017. The Enhanced Driver License (EDL), which has been available to New Yorkers since 2008, is also acceptable for federal REAL ID purposes. An EDL costs an additional $30 and can be used at land and sea borders when returning to the United States from Canada, Mexico and some countries in the Caribbean.
Currently, REAL ID-compliant identification is required to enter certain federal buildings and military bases. A standard license is now marked “Not for Federal Purposes.”
You can learn more about the three types of licenses available in New York and which ID might be right for you, on the DMV’s website dmv.ny.gov.