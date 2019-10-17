The city’s Department of Public Works announces that citywide leaf collection will begin Oct. 28.
Only leaves — no tree limbs, branches or ornamental grass — will be collected from the pavement and loaded mechanically into dump trucks for removal. The order of collection will be as follows:
- Areas east of North and South Union Street to the Olean Creek and Allegheny River
- West Olean from Union Street to the west City line, south of West Sullivan Street
- The immediate area north of West Sullivan Street including areas along Wayne Street, Coleman Street and cross streets
- North Olean
- Boardmanville Area
- South Olean
- East Olean
Leaves should not be raked or blown into the roadway until the weekend of Oct. 26-27.
City officials indicate that the public should refrain from parking vehicles on such streets anticipating a collection. The city will make every attempt to perform a second round of collection to get as many leaves picked up as possible.
“However, we make no guarantee that will be able to happen before the weather changes so the public is encouraged not to place more leaves in the roadway after the first collection has been finished as doing so can interfere with drainage and plowing operations,” the city states.
Questions regarding the leaf collection schedule should be directed to the Department of Public Works at 376-5650.