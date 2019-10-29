Trick-or-treaters will likely need to add an umbrella to their costumes, as a very wet Halloween is in the forecast.
Tony Ansuini, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo, says today will be nice, with partly cloudy skies and a high in the mid-60s. Beginning tomorrow, however, we are looking at a general cooling trend.
“(Today) will be the best day of the week, for sure,” he says.
Rain arrives Wednesday, with daytime highs dropping into the 50s.
Halloween looks to be a soaker, with heavy rain at times. According to Ansuini, Olean will receive between 1 and 1.5 inches of rainfall between Thursday night and Friday morning.
As we head into the weekend, there is the chance for a rain and snow mix Saturday morning and perhaps even a few snowflakes making an appearance on the higher elevations Sunday.
“I suspect that around Olean it will stay mainly rain,” Ansuini says.
The high for Saturday will be 46, while temperatures Sunday may just break the 40-degree mark. The lows for both nights are forecast to be at or below freezing.