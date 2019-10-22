IRVING — The condition of a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Seneca Nation of Indians territory is much worse than officials originally thought.
Since a Sept. 25 agreement between the state and the Senecas, NYS Department of Transportation crews have been evaluating and repairing 14 miles of highway.
Matthew Driscoll, executive director of the Thruway Authority, sent a letter to Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong detailing the work that will still need to be done.
The letter states, "it has become abundantly clear from an engineering perspective that the underlying concrete base is in far worse condition than we had anticipated. In fact, we found that the concrete base of the roadway is crumbling and badly cracking in many locations, making it ineffective for our crews to simply pave over it."
Driscoll indicates a new asphalt surface "requires a sound concrete base, and its current condition as confirmed by our engineers’ assessment will simply not allow for that." Full replacement of the asphalt cannot be completed this fall, he noted, so the Thruway Authority will seek bids from contractors for work in the spring.
The Seneca Nation issued a statement:
"The Nation is aware of the condition of the Thruway and the extent, nature and timing of the necessary repairs. The approach outlined in Commissioner Driscoll's letter is included in the agreement we signed in September. The Nation will allow the Thruway Authority to proceed with the more extensive repairs, as agreed to, in order to ensure the safety of the traveling public."
Crews will continue doing work on the sections that are deteriorated the most in preparation for the winter months. Line striping will also be applied.