OLEAN — Parishioners of St. Joseph’s Church have been looking forward to this weekend — in the making for 100 years — as they prepare to celebrate the church’s centennial.
The nine-person committee, headed by Steve Zlockie, has been working on the preparations “for at least a year,” he said. “We announced it two years ago.”
Activities for the weekend kick off this evening with a Transfiguration Grade School reunion in the church hall, 1102 Walnut St., from 7 to 11 p.m. The $20 admission includes food, drinks and entertainment with alumni Tom Abdo’s band, “Generations.”
Saturday’s events include an open invitation to a 4 p.m. liturgy with Bishop Gregory Mansour, with a private reception and dinner to follow.
A 10 a.m. liturgy will complete the centennial celebration with an open house where light refreshments will be served.
The cornerstones for both the original St. Joseph’s Church and the Transfiguration School will be on display, as well as the contents of the time capsules for them, which contained newspapers, coins, a scroll signed by those in attendance and other relics.
The history of the St. Joseph congregation intersects with that of Transfiguration, as St. Joseph’s is now located at the former Transfiguration building in North Olean.
THE FIRST Lebanese families came here in 1886 as the Ottoman Empire collapsed. The immigrants soon used their talents as skilled workmen, tradesmen and sellers to establish a business community.
One of the first was John Ash Cleaners Store on North Union Street, a business still in service today (on West State Street) and operated by generations of the Ash family.
Most of the early families lived in North Olean, as well as North First Street and Whitney Avenue.
Meeting in the St. Mary’s Chapel, where the legend “Syrian Colony” can still be seen engraved in the wall, two Buffalo priests originally attended to the faithful’s needs, Rev. Francis Shemalie and his brother, Rev. Nematallah Chemaly.
The first collection for a church of their own was taken in 1915, raising $1,113 and the following year a lot was purchased at North Fourth and Reed streets. Two years later, permission was received to begin building by Bishop Dennis J. Dougherty, the new bishop in the Buffalo Diocese.
The cornerstone of that church, the one displayed during the centennial, was laid in a ceremony on Sept. 6, 1919. Construction of the new church was completed April 27, 1920, with a high mass, procession, dignitaries and local media on hand for the first liturgy.
In 1954, the cornerstone for the Transfiguration School was laid and the next year opened for the 1955-56 school year. In 1971, the St. Joseph and Transfiguration schools merged, offering education to children from kindergarten through eighth grade.
THE FACADE of St. Joseph’s is adorned by the Cedar of Lebanon, a symbol of strength and freedom. That strength was needed by the congregation in 1965 and in 2011, when they faced the ravaging damage of fire.
The February 1965 fire destroyed the sacristy and altar area and water damaged the basement and ceiling. Renovations were completed that same year and the church was rededicated in August.
In 2011, the former St. Joseph’s Church at 331 N. Fourth St. was destroyed by an electrical fire, although the baptismal font and the altar stone were rescued and were incorporated into the current church. The fire happened just four weeks into the tenure of Father Anthony Salim as pastor.
“I think one of the chief jobs was for people to realize that the church is not primarily a building. The church is primarily people,” Salim said last month upon announcement of his retirement. “And that we would find a way to stay together as a church and then find a way to get a new building. So even if we had to be in a tent somewhere, as long as we could be united with God’s word and the Eucharist, we would still be a church.”
After the fire, the congregation bought the former Transfiguration Oratory from the Buffalo Diocese, which had merged Transfiguration with Olean’s St. John’s Roman Catholic Church in 2010.
St. Joseph’s began construction of a new building, attached to the Transfiguration Oratory, to house a community center that included a large space to hold 160 people, and which was used as worship space while the former oratory was renovated. Classroom/meeting rooms, a day chapel and a kitchen were added and an open house was hosted in 2014.
“St. Joseph’s is a Catholic Church of the Eastern-rite, and as such we express our Catholicism in a different way than the Latin churches,” Salim said. “We have our own customs, traditions and ways of doing the divine liturgy and the other sacraments, our own way of celebrating and expressing them … in keeping with the spirit of Saint Maron, a hermit and monk, and founder of the Maronite Church and tradition. The renovations (of the former Transfiguration School) reflect that monastic simplicity.”
Since 1938, the church has continually held “Mahrajan,” Arabic for “festival,” which was originally only open to church members. Combined with the Transfiguration Picnic in 2017, much to the delight of multitudes of area residents, the church opened the food and culture of their heritage to the general public.