OLEAN — The 37th annual St. John’s Church festival has celebrated the Italian community’s culture and food — and in 2017 the Polish community joined them.
This year organizers are adding traditions of the Irish, another ethnic group with a long history in North Olean.
“It’s kind of changing St. John’s Festival, it’s more of a cultural festival,” said Kip Morrow of the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH). “I see that coming with all the festivals as our community is getting smaller and we’ve got some pride in all our heritages.”
“We’re celebrating the best of the North End,” agreed Tom Palumbo, event chairman. “The biggest thing is the food, the entertainment and bringing people together.”
AOH used to hold an Irish festival for the Olean community Morrow said, but one of the things the AOH is all about is bringing the Irish traditions into the greater community.
“We’ve been talking about it and finally we had to grab on and get involved,” Morrow said. “We’re going to give it a try and see how it all works out. It’s the same amount of work if you’re planning for 10 or a thousand, and being the first year we have no idea how it’s going to go over but we strap on the boots and give it a try.”
They’ll be serving bangers (an Irish sausage) with salt potatoes and corned beef sandwiches, popular items on Irish tables. Of course, the Italian fest favorites, including meatballs, pizza and pasta, will be a mainstay, while Polish pierogis and cabbage rolls will also be available.
Cannolis, pizzells, biscotti and farfalles will round out the menu — but if you want to try the baked goods get them early, they typically sell out before the dinner hour.
Other popular festival foods available will include three types of funnel cakes; cotton candy snow cones; hot dogs and ice cream donated by Twist and Shake.
The popular Francis Week Rogers Bocce Tournament will continue, as it has every year since the festival’s inception, with contestants playing throughout the day.
Also returning this year will be Mark Baker of Eagle Dream Rehabilitation, who will be on hand to showcase some of the rescued raptors, including barn and horned owls he cares for.
Families are welcome at the festival, as the children’s activities have expanded.
“There will be a lot more kids games this year,” said Katie Barber, executive assistant to Father Pat Melfi at St. John’s. “There will be a merry-go-round, a bounce house, a scramble and face painting …” Amusement rides will run from noon through the evening and tickets will be just $10 for an all-day pass to the rides.
Live music will again include the Larry Lewicki Band beginning the festivities; Freddy and the Jets will play later in the afternoon, and ending the festivities Saturday evening will be Nerds Gone Wild. Irish dancers will be entertaining the crowd between the bands, along with the Irish band, Wild Rovers and Jamestown’s 96 Highlanders Pipes & Drums.
Another change this year is the large increase in cash gifts. The pot has doubled to $20,000 according to Barber. The first prize will be awarded at $10,000; second will be worth $2,000 and third will consist of three gifts of $1,000 each. The remaining $5,000 will be awarded in lesser amounts and of course, the pull tabs, a perennial favorite, will be available.
There is no charge for the festival, which runs from noon til 11 p.m.