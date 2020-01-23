FAIR HAVEN (TNS) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal snowmobile incident that took the life of a 54-year-old man.
Investigators say it happened at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Little Sodus Bay. Deputies identified the snowmobile operator as Rodney Turner of Red Creek.
He was operating a snowmobile on the frozen section of the bay on Lake Ontario when the ice gave way, according to the sheriff’s office.
People on the shore were concerned when they didn’t see Turner come out of the water, went to investigate, found him, then called 911. He was transported to Oswego Hospital where he was pronounced dead.