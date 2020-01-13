SYRACUSE (TNS) — A small earthquake rattled southern Quebec and New York state's North Country Monday morning.
Syracuse.com reported the earthquake, which measured 3.3 on the Richter scale, struck at 5:38 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 10 miles south of Ormstown, Quebec, and was about 6 miles deep, the USGS said.
More than 400 people told the survey that they felt the quake. They reported “weak” or “light” shaking; no one reported any damage.
The quake was felt as far south as Warrensburg, at the south end of Lake George. That’s about 100 miles from the quake’s epicenter.