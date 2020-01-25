OLEAN — Company officials have announced that Jenice Simpson, currently employee relations manager for Cutco Corp., has been promoted to senior human resources manager, effective Feb. 1.
Simpson joined Cutco on Sept. 16, 1998, as a part-time secretary/receptionist and became a full-time human resources secretary in 2000. She was also an employee relations assistant, benefits assistant and human resources coordinator before being promoted to her current position on Jan. 1, 2018.
Simpson holds an associate degree in business administration and accounting from Olean Business Institute and a bachelor’s degree in business management and economics from Empire State University. She is also a graduate of the Leadership Cattaraugus Program.
She and her husband, Joel, live in Allegany with their two daughters, Kendall and Whitney.