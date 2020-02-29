OLEAN — Julie Scull, athletic department secretary, has been working at the Olean City School district for 25 years.
Julie began her career in January 1995 as a secretary in the special education/psychology department. In 2007 she transferred to the Middle School, and in 2015, she began her current position as secretary to the athletic director.
In addition to her secretarial duties, Julie is both past and current union president for the Olean Educational Support Staff Association. She enjoys interacting with the students and parents and credits her longevity in the district with having a great staff, administration, and Board of Education to work with.
She lives in Olean with her husband and has two children, Taylor of Ohio and Kirby of Florida.