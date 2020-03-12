ALLEGANY — An unusual funeral procession Wednesday honored the service of a 94-year-old area woman — it included an Allegany-Limestone Central School bus.
Reva M. DeArmitt passed away Friday, having lived her entire life in the area and being active in the community.
She was affectionately known as “Ma DeArmitt” by many of her neighbors. She was a bus driver, transporting generations of children to and from Allegany Central School for 37 years, from 1954 until her retirement in 1991.
DeArmitt was a member of the St. Bonaventure Church and had served on the Altar & Rosary Society, where she received The Francis Medal for her volunteerism.
“Obviously I didn’t know her personally,” said Allegany-Limestone Superintendent Tony Giannicchi. “She retired before my time, but I know there are a lot of people here at school who remember her.”
Giannicchi said the school had received an email Tuesday night from her granddaughter-in-law, Jen Baldwin, asking if a bus and driver would be available for the procession from Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc. to St. Bonaventure Parish on Wednesday for her grandmother’s funeral.
“We like to do the best we possibly can for our staff, both past and present,” Giannicchi said, noting it seemed to be a fitting tribute. “We were happy to do it.”
DeArmitt is survived by two children, Cookie L. (Philippe) Yates of Allegany and John W. (Mary) DeArmitt of Wilmington, N.C., and four grandchildren.