ST. BONAVENTURE — Three members of St. Bonaventure University’s National Alumni Association Board have accepted leadership appointments.
Effective July 1, Kayte Malik, Class of 2003, succeeds Kevin Cleary, Class of 2002, as president of the board; Stephanie Karnas, ’06, becomes vice president; Emily Ciraolo, ’08, ’09, continues another term as secretary; and Cleary assumes the role of past president. Each will serve a two-year term.
Outgoing board members whose terms will end June 30 include Kristan McMahon, ’97; Nick DeMarco, ’11; Father Joseph Gullo, ’76; William Hogan, ’82, ’13; Kate O’Reilly, ’03; and Meg Burt, ’82.