ST. BONAVENTURE — Twelve members of the St. Bonaventure University community, SBU’s Food Pantry and the Damietta Center have been honored with 2020 Father Joe Doino, O.F.M., Awards.
The Doino Awards honor individuals, programs and organizations that have made significant contributions to the university community during the past academic year. The winners are:
• Trevor North, FCSC Student of the Year, presented to the student whose dedication and commitment most exemplifies the mission and ministry of the Franciscan Center for Social Concern.
From his nomination: “Trevor was fundamental in working to get the new SBU Food Pantry off the ground by participating in the Food Insecurity Task Force and then recruiting student volunteers to staff the pantry. He has served as a beloved Bona Buddies mentor for the last four years and as a coordinator who has helped to take Bona Buddies to the next level. A tremendously well-rounded leader, intelligent and charismatic individual – Trevor’s dedication and commitment to the FCSC exemplify its very mission and ministry.”
• Michelle Onofrio, Mt. Irenaeus Student of the Year, presented to the student leader who most exemplifies the life, ministry, and mission of Mt. Irenaeus.
From her nomination: “Michelle has dedicated so much time and talent to University Ministries over the last four years. This year, she served as the student coordinator for both Mountain Community Leaders and Mountain on the Road, bringing the life, ministry and mission of Mt. Irenaeus not just to campus but across the country. Her deep faith grounds her amazingly humble and generous servant heart.”
• Ania Rzepka, San Damiano Student of the Year, presented to the student leader who gave the most time and dedication to support the mission, ministry, and programming of the San Damiano Center for Pastoral & Liturgical Ministries.
From her nomination: “Ania was the president of SEARCH for the past two years, growing the club and expanding its outreach to more parishes. She also served on the Liturgy Committee and for three years as part of the RCIA Team spreading her deep faith and love of God to others. Ania leads by example with maturity, wisdom, and grace and realizes the SDC’s mission with love.”
• Fr. David Blake, O.F.M., Fr. Bob Stewart, O.F.M. Adviser Award, presented to the faculty or staff member who voluntarily gave the most time and dedication to the organization he or she serves as adviser, moderator or chaplain. Fr. David was honored for his commitment as chaplain to SBU’s club hockey team.
From his nomination: “Father Dave is a wonderful support system for the players on the team when they need someone to talk to about school, personal life, any issues they are having, or just someone to have a laugh with. He supports the players in their school work and reaches out to those who are struggling, and also gives praise when they have success. He cares so deeply about the team and I know it brings him great joy when they succeed both on and off the ice.”
• Damietta Center programs (Unity Rally & Damietta Café Series), Program or Event of the Year, honoring the best program or event held within the last year.
From the nomination: “The special programs sponsored by the Damietta Center for awareness have been an asset in educating our campus community and providing a safer environment for our students.”
• Cameron Hurst, Donald L. Korben Community Service Award, presented to the group/student who has gone “beyond the call of duty” in volunteering his or her service to the university and/or surrounding communities.
From his nomination: “A double major in journalism and music, Cameron took advantage of any opportunity to further his understanding, whether through a singing performance or an article he might have written. He also had leadership roles within University Ministries, as coordinator of lectors and an intern in the Franciscan Center for Social Concern. He also had an internship with Athletics, coordinating and curating the 100th Anniversary of Bonnies Basketball exhibition in the Quick Center. Cameron was one of the most active and giving students I’ve had the pleasure of knowing on this campus.”
• Amanda Naujoks and Mary Frac: Fr. Gervase White, O.F.M., Staff Persons of the Year: Presented to a St. Bonaventure employee who has gone out of his or her way, especially in aiding students and enhancing student life on campus.
From Naujoks’ nomination: “Amanda often puts her life on pause for us, and her door is always open. She lived on my floor in Rob and many times I’d come by if I needed advice … and she would give me genuine advice that always worked out. She is always pushing her leaders to branch out and grow.”
From Frac’s nomination: “As a Minister in Residence for my floor in Dev, Mary was exceptional communicating with our floor and trying to build a community as well. When I needed some things for a floor program, she aided me by providing me things that were kept in her office. She goes out of her way to enhance student life on campus.”
• SBU Food Pantry, Organization/Club of the Year, presented to the organization that has demonstrated a commitment to St. Bonaventure University through its activities and has added to student life.
From the nomination: “(Students) Trevor North, Trevor Carney and Grace Seeley pulled together 15-20 student volunteers, who staffed the food pantry for 14 hours each week during the semester. They engaged campus clubs and departments with food drives throughout the semester, and North and Seeley were members of SBU’s Food Insecurity Task Force.”
• Lara McCormick, Student Leader of the Year, presented to the top leader of a campus organization who has shown exemplary leadership abilities in guiding his or her organization to success.
From her nomination: “As SGA president, Lara was a tireless advocate for students on the Faculty Senate and led many meaningful changes around campus. Even after classes went online, she continued to advocate for students, pushing for flexible pass/fail options.”
• Hamaad Khan, Terry Bickel Student Life Award, presented to the person who has made the most substantial contribution to the area of student life. Nominees should demonstrate qualities of Bickel herself: patience, commitment, optimism and a sense of humor.
From his nomination: “Hamaad has faithfully served on SGA for at least three years in a variety of positions and has been an active member on a number of SGA committees, always working to promote the best interests of the student body and university community.”
• Shannon McNulty, Heather Lohr Student Government Association Member of the Year, awarded to a Student Government Association member in honor of 1994 graduate Heather Lohr, a former management and academic delegate who died after an extended illness. Lohr brought renewed professionalism to her positions, in which she showed selflessness and a willingness to help.
From her nomination: “Shannon was always willing to help and promote events happening on campus.”
• Laura Peterson, Leo E. Keenan Jr. Faculty Appreciation Award: Presented to the faculty member who most exemplifies a genuine commitment to human betterment through the acquisition of knowledge; who is guided in his or her daily life by a deep sensitivity and gentle understanding of differences; and who reflects in his or her relationships with students an enduring optimism.
From her nomination: “She is a valuable asset to all students, regardless of what academic discipline they study. In her teaching, she exudes a passion and enthusiasm that ignites curiosity and critical thinking within her students. … During the first week of each semester, she studies the seating arrangements of her classes so she knows each student’s name, showing how much she values getting to know her students. The respect that she shows them is given to her in equal measure. As an academic adviser to students who have not yet declared a major, she utilizes her extensive knowledge of the university’s programs to guide each student to a path that would enable them to pursue their passions.”
• Larry Whitcomb, Margaret T. Bryner Award: Given in recognition of positive actions by a group or individual in support of diversity and multicultural initiatives on the St. Bonaventure campus.
From his nomination: “Larry has been a faithful servant to so many students in the HEOP program, not only as a math tutor but as a father figure to so many, as well as the ‘team photographer.’”
The awards’ namesake, Fr. Joe Doino, O.F.M., was a beloved friar known for his practical jokes, love of tennis and dedication as the SGA adviser. A professor, scholar, musician, preacher and priest, Fr. Joe became the first faculty member to receive the Faculty Appreciation Award posthumously.
Fr. Joe, who died in 1994 at the age of 70, served as the director of Franciscan novices before starting his teaching career at St. Bonaventure in 1986. Fr. Joe was the adviser to Student Government, serving on the Student Government Awards Committee since its inception.
The Doino Awards were renamed after Fr. Joe in 1995, honoring his commitment to the university community.