ST. BONAVENTURE —The St. Bonaventure University community joined Jan. 30 for the fifth annual #BonaGivingDay, raising $280,953.90 in support of today’s students.
A total of 796 gifts were made during the 24-hour crowdfunding event, surpassing the original goal of $150,000 by late afternoon.
“I call it the Bonnie difference,” said Alan Riddle, director of annual giving. “Each year hundreds of Bonnies come together and show their school spirit.”
Riddle noted that a “fun factor” throughout the daylong event is the friendly competition created by various challenges. These included a $50,000 challenge match issued by the Franciscan Friars of the Holy Name Province, which was achieved by 10 a.m., and a 60-minute participation challenge posed by Joe Weiss, class of 1969, which was met in just 20 minutes.
Other challenges included: the Duggan & Duggan General Contractor, Inc., $25,000 First-time Donor Challenge; the Chris LaPlaca, Class of 1979, $10,000 Challenge for 100 gifts in 120 minutes; the National Alumni Association Board Former Presidents’ $10,000 Challenge to Classes from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s; and the Michael and Kristen Geiger, Class of 1986, $8,000 Challenge for Current and Former Bona Parents.
Gifts made during #BonaGivingDay primarily support The Bonaventure Fund, which helps to expand scholarship aid, enrich educational experiences, and strengthen student support programs.