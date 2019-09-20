Rep. Tom Reed, who was discharged from a Washington hospital Thursday evening a few hours after collapsing in the Cannon House Office Building, said Friday that he had an undiagnosed case of pneumonia.
“Thank you to everyone for their thoughts and prayers. After my evaluation by the doctors at George Washington University Hospital, it turns out I had a previously undiagnosed case of pneumonia,” Reed said in a statement. “I look forward to returning to work on Monday.”
Reed, R-Corning, collapsed before a planned Fox Business Network interview on Thursday in the Capitol Rotunda. He was also set to address reporters later in the afternoon in his weekly press call.
The incident occurred just before 2 p.m.
A reporter for Spectrum who witnessed the incident tweeted that Reed, 47, “was unconscious for about 30 seconds or so after he hit the ground.”
Moments later, Samantha-Jo Roth of Spectrum tweeted: “Rep. Reid is still on the ground and has not stood up since he collapsed, but he is awake and alert. Paramedics have just arrived.”
Roth tweeted that “paramedics are checking Rep. Reed’s vitals now.” He stood up and was seated on a gurney.
Reed was seen talking to emergency personnel while being led out of the Cannon Congressional Office Building on the gurney. The interview had been scheduled to take place not far from Reed’s Capitol Hill office.
Thursday was not the first health scare for Reed. In 2009, he suffered a pulmonary embolism, which put him in the hospital.
In 2010, Reed defeated Democrat Matthew Zeller in a special election to elect a successor to Democrat Eric Massa who resigned over a claim of sexual harassment by a male staffer.
In early 2013, the congressman had gastric bypass surgery to slim down from his 300-pound frame. The change in lifestyle resulted in a slimmer, healthier Reed.
The 23rd Congressional District Republican has announced plans to seek a sixth term next year. Last year he beat Democrat Tracy Mitrano of Penn Yan, who is also seeking the nomination to run again in 2020.