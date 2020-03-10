OLEAN — Much earlier than anticipated, Rafi’s Platter by Amber on Wayne Street is reopening today after a short closing while ownership and staff opened a restaurant in Ellicottville.
An employee of the Olean spot said they would be open at 11 a.m. today — about a week earlier than expected.
Amber Rafi-Sultan indicated last week that she believed it would take until about mid-March to get things settled at the new Ellicottville site — Rafi’s Platter by Amber on East Washington Street.
But the opening went smoothly, and the Olean site is back in business.
Meanwhile, Rafi’s Platter By Amber has signed a three-year deal to be a sponsor of St. Bonaventure University’s men’s rugby team.
Promotion for the Olean restaurant will include recognition on the team’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts, and on the team’s gobonnies.com page. The restaurant will also have a banner hung at the Marra Athletics Fields Complex and its logo will be on the team’s warmup shirts.
Rafi’s Platter By Amber will also be recognized on air during any Bonnies home game that’s streamed online. The restaurant will be the official post-game gathering spot after Bonnies home rugby games.
“I can’t thank Amber enough for her generosity to help our growing rugby program,” said Rob DeFazio, director of the Center for Activities, Recreation and Leadership at SBU. “We wouldn’t be able to succeed on the field without support like this.”