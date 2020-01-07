BRADFORD, Pa. — The South Avenue Crosby’s in Bradford sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Saturday drawing, The Pennsylvania Lottery reported.
The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 01-11-21-25-54, and the red Powerball 7, to win $100,000.
Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.
Last week, a Potter County lottery retailer sold a Powerball ticket also worth $100,000 for the New Year’s Day drawing.
The ticket was sold at Drabee’s Mini Mart on River Street in Roulette.