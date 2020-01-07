BRADFORD, Pa. — The South Avenue Crosby’s in Bradford sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Saturday drawing, The Pennsylvania Lottery reported.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 01-11-21-25-54, and the red Powerball 7, to win $100,000.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Last week, a Potter County lottery retailer sold a Powerball ticket also worth $100,000 for the New Year’s Day drawing.

The ticket was sold at Drabee’s Mini Mart on River Street in Roulette.

Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Loading...
Loading...