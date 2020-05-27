COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Election plans are in place for the June 2 general primary election in Potter Co.
Director of Elections Sandra Lewis, reports that the many uncertainties that surrounded the election following the declaration of emergency as a result of COVID-19, have now been resolved.
A variety of Republican and Democratic nominations will be decided by voters. Offices ranging from president of the United States, to member of the Pa. House of Representatives, will be filled this year.
All offices on each party ballot can be seen in the samples that have been posted at pottercountypa.net (click on Elections/Voter Registration Department).
All 32 voting precincts in Potter County will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. A list of polling places is available at pottercountypa.net.
Only registered Republicans and Democrats are eligible to cast ballots in the respective primaries. This election marks the debut of the expanded vote-by-mail options that have already proven to be popular in Potter County.
Approximately 2,000 voters have requested absentee or mail-in ballots. Those voters are not eligible to vote at the polls on June 2, except by provisional ballot.
Absentee and mail-in ballots must be received by the Board of Elections Office, at the Gunzburger Building, no later than 8 p.m. on June 2.
Safety precautions will be in place. Voters are urged to wear a mask in order to protect themselves, other voters and poll workers from any potential spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Hand sanitizer will be available at each polling place. If they wish, voters may bring their own pens for provisional ballots and to sign the poll books. Black or blue ink pens are preferred. Voters are also encouraged to bring their own gloves to use to vote on the machines, if they so wish to.
The Pennsylvania Department of State has established a very informative and user-friendly website for Pennsylvania voters, available at atvotespa.com.
Anyone with questions or concerns should call the Potter County Elections/Voter Registration office at (607) 274-8467.