COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The Potter County Education Council is teaming with organizations and local school districts to continue a countywide program, Seniors 2 Seniors.
The program teaches basic computer skills, digital literacy and cybersecurity to senior citizens.
As a part of this program, the Potter County Education Council, Tri-Co Connections and the Area Agency on Aging have local high school students volunteering to provide on-site support to each of the adults who participates in the course.
The Seniors 2 Seniors technology course is offered at each of the four senior centers in Potter County on an eight-week rotating schedule, meeting on Wednesdays from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. (following the school districts’ calendars) throughout the 2019-2020 school year.
The first Seniors 2 Seniors course at the Shinglehouse Senior Center has concluded, and the course at the Coudersport Senior Center will run until Feb. 5. The course is scheduled at the Ulysses Senior Center from Feb. 12 through April 1, and then at the Galeton Senior Center from April 8 to May 27.
Register by calling the council at (814) 274-4877, visit pottercountyedcouncil.org or stop by the council’s Coudersport office at 5 Water St.