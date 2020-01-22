BRADFORD, Pa. — The staff of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s literary magazine, Baily’s Beads, kicked off the new decade by revealing the 25th edition of the magazine Wednesday evening.
The 2020 edition is meant to serve as “something of a callback to the rich history of our region, school, and country,” Taylor Tarahteeff, editor in chief and an interdisciplinary arts major from Bradford, wrote in his editor’s note.
The issue features pieces that vary from poetry to speculative and realistic fiction stories to even a critical essay on artificial intelligence.
Copies of Baily’s Beads can be obtained by contacting Nancy Mccabe at ngm4@pitt.edu.
Submissions are currently being accepted for the 2021 issue; for more information email bailys@pitt.edu.