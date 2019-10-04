BRADFORD, Pa. – For the second year, the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s arts program will offer four Saturday Morning Art workshops for children in Pre-K through 4th grade and their families.
The monthly workshops begin Saturday with an instrument petting zoo. Each workshop will take place at 10 a.m. in Blaisdell Hall on campus. The workshops will engage audiences in artistic learning through a variety of music, theater, literature and visual arts. A parent or guardian must attend with their children.
The workshops will cost $5 per family at the time of registration. To register, contact Courtney Mealy, assistant director of arts programming, at (814) 362-5027 or cmealy@pitt.edu.
At the instrument petting zoo, children will have a chance to play an entire zoo of musical instruments with Isaac Spaeth, who will provide information, demonstration and instruction on many different instruments.
On Nov. 9, sensory-friendly activities will stimulate the five senses — touch, smell, sight, taste and sound. Sensory activities are fun for all children, but are of particular benefit to those on the autism spectrum. Instructor Christy Keck will lead this workshop on how to motivate their senses.
On Jan. 18, instructor Dani Newman will introduce theater games that allow children to build confidence and stretch their imaginations.
Finally, on Feb. 1, children can create themed art and talk about “The Rainbow Fish” in preparation for a stage performance of the beloved book on Feb. 4. The pre-show workshop will provide artwork that can be taken home or displayed in the lobby for the show.
This year’s SmART series is made possible in part by a Community Impact Grant from the Bradford Area United Way.