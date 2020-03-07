BRADFORD, Pa. — University of Pittsburgh at Bradford students will be on spring break March 9-13.
The university will close administrative offices on March 13 for a spring holiday. Offices will reopen and classes will resume March 16.
Hanley Library will be closed March 7-8 and March 13-14. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 through 12 and from 6 to 11:30 p.m. March 15. Regular hours will resume March 16.
The café in Hanley Library will be closed from March 7-14.
The café in the Frame-Westerberg Commons will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 9-12.
The Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center and Café in Marilyn Horne Hall in downtown Bradford will remain open. Regular museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Regular café hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.