BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has planned a variety of discussions, lectures and celebrations for Black History Month.
- Today, the first of three weeks of “Real Talk” discussions will take place at both noon and 8 p.m. The first week’s theme will cover “What Impact Have Black People had on America?” and take place in Room 218 of the Frame-Westerberg Commons in the afternoon and the Osborne Reading Room on the second floor of Hanley Library in the evening.
- From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Mukaiyama University Room, Dr. Adam Cilli, assistant professor of history, and Drew Flanagan, visiting assistant professor of history, will discuss the experience of blacks during World War II.
- Cilli will present briefly on his research on the black press in Pittsburgh during the war, with a particular focus on the Pittsburgh Courier’s “Double V Campaign.”
- Flanagan will present on the experience of black soldiers from French colonies in the French army during the war. In the United States, as well as in France and its empire, military service has long been tied to citizenship and social inclusion.
- Orin James, instructor of Biology, will make several presentations on black athleticism in Fisher Hall room 205.
- All presentations Tuesday will begin at 6:30 p.m.
- On Wednesday, James will talk about “The Olympics and Athleticism.”
- On Thursday, the university will sponsor a showing of “Just Mercy” at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Movie House. “Just Mercy” stars Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan in the real-life story of social justice activist Bryan Stevenson, who founded the Equal Justice Initiative to fight excessive and unfair sentencing and represent wrongly condemned prisoners.
- On Feb. 17, the topic will be “What can Campus do to Foster Black Student Leadership?” at noon in Commons 218.
- At noon Feb. 18, the Pitt-Bradford Master of Social Work will host a livestream presentation from the University of Pittsburgh School of Social Work. Dr. Daina Ramey Berry, associate dean of graduate education at the University of Texas, will present “A Black Women’s History of the United States.” The livestream will take place in Commons 218.
- On Feb. 19, James will turn to boxing with “Liston, the Unwanted Champion: A Look at the Significance of the Liston-Patterson-Clay Fight Series.” Finally, on Feb. 26, the subject will be The Negro Leagues in James’ talk, “Jackie Robinson and Hank Aaron – Integration, Community and Economics.
- The popular One World Cultural Festival will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the Frame-Westerberg Commons. The theme is “A Celebration of Home Away from Home.” There is a small fee for those wishing to eat from the international stations.
- Finally, on Feb. 24, the topic will be “Why is Self-care Important in the Black Community?” at noon in Commons 218.