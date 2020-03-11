BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has hired Dr. Roderick J. Gilbert as its first chief diversity and inclusion officer.
Gilbert has 12 years of experience in diversity leadership and human resources at three major university medical systems and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
As the founding chief diversity and inclusion officer, Gilbert and the other members of the campus community will work together to develop and implement programs, partnerships and activities on campus to ensure equity and access for everyone.
“Rod has distinguished himself as a leader in equity and inclusion, and I am delighted that he has accepted this position,” said Dr. Catherine Koverola, Pitt-Bradford’s president.
A native of Mississippi, Gilbert served as a senior executive fellow with the VA, where he helped found the first National Diversity Committee for VA employees.
Following his fellowship, he directed the Minority Physician Program at Boston University Medical Center and served as the director for inclusion and diversity strategy at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Gilbert was the director of diversity pipeline programs for Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, where he developed strategic partnerships with minority-serving institutions, delivered cultural excellence and implicit bias trainings for staff and students, and created undergraduate and medical student affinity group outreach programs.
The creation of a diversity and inclusion officer is part of efforts to advance equity and access throughout the University of Pittsburgh, which is funding the new position.
Gilbert will begin his new position at Pitt-Bradford in mid-March.
Reporting to Gilbert will be Pitt-Bradford’s new Title IX/equity investigator, Eddie Buggie. As Title IX/equity investigator, Buggie serves at the university’s affirmative action officer and investigates complaints of discrimination and harassment.
Previously, Buggie was a member of Pitt-Bradford’s Residence Life staff.