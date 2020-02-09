BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford recognized members of its faculty and staff celebrating milestone anniversaries last week at a special recognition dinner. Those honored have a total of 680 years of service to the university.
Peter Buchheit, director of facilities management, was honored for 40 years of service. In 2008, the University of Pittsburgh honored Buchheit as one of four university-wide recipients of the Chancellor’s Award for Staff Excellence in Service to the Community. In addition to overseeing upkeep of Pitt-Bradford’s buildings and grounds, Buchheit has supervised the construction and renovation of Hanley Library; Blaisdell Hall; the Richard E. and Ruth McDowell Sport and Fitness Center; Kessel Athletic Complex; Marilyn Horne Hall; and seven new residence halls. He is one of the longest-serving members of the Pitt-Bradford staff.
William Kline, director of desktop/user services, and Dr. David Soriano, associate professor of chemistry, were honored for 35 years of service.
Kline is also an alumnus of Pitt-Bradford, earning an associate of science in computer programming and a bachelor of science in computer science before completing a master of science in information science at the University of Pittsburgh. He directs the daily operations of the university’s computing, telecommunications and media services.
In addition to his classes for majors, Soriano teaches general education chemistry classes for non-majors, including his popular Drugs in Society and a newly developed Introduction to Fuels class. He brings his love of art and chemistry together in creating encaustic paintings and recently oversaw research by students into the chemistry of pastel crayons and varnish. He is one of the longest-serving members of the faculty at Pitt-Bradford.
Being recognized for 30 years of service are Bob Dilks Jr., Dr. Yong-Zhuo Chen, Dr. Francis Mulcahy, Dr. Hashim Yousif and Gary Tessmer.
Dilks is the assistant vice president of enrollment management and director of transfer and non-traditional student recruitment. In 2016, he was awarded the President’s Award for Excellence in Overall Performance by Staff.
Chen, a professor of mathematics, was honored last year with the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching, Scholarship and Service. He is a prolific scholar and serves as chair of the Division of Computational and Physical Sciences.
Mulcahy, director and associate professor of chemistry, has been honored with teaching awards by both the university’s division chairs and the Pitt-Bradford Alumni Association. He is also the director of the forensic science program at Pitt-Bradford.
A native of Iraq, Yousif is a professor of physics who earned his doctorate at the University of Arizona. He has taught physics, mathematics, astronomy, computer science, engineering and general education classes. His research focuses on electromagnetic scattering, computing special functions and quantum statistical mechanics.
Tessmer, an assistant professor of composition, teaches composition, writing, rhetoric and English as a second language as well as tutoring in the university’s Writing Center. He has taught English in South Korea and works with students each summer with visiting Japanese students from Pitt-Bradford’s sister college Yokohama College of Commerce.
Faculty and staff who were honored for 20 years of service were Patricia Colosimo, director of arts programming; Melissa Ibañez, associate vice president of enrollment management; Alexander Nazemetz, associate vice president of enrollment management; Robert Ellison, systems architect; Dr. Leslie Rhinehart, director of counseling services; Dr. Stephen Robar, associate professor of political science and associate dean of academic affairs; Dr. Kevin Ewert, professor of theater; Kimberly Bailey, reference/instruction librarian; and Don Lewicki, associate professor of computer information and systems technology.
Being recognized for 15 years were Deborah Woodley, assistant director of financial aid; Denise Perkins, administrative assistant; Dr. Steven Hardin, vice president and dean of academic affairs; Dr. Mark Kelley, assistant professor of exercise science; Dr. Jean Truman, associate professor of nursing and assistant dean of academic affairs; and Dr. Donna Dombek, associate professor of education.
Jackie Bosworth, administrative assistant, was recognized for 10 years of service.
Finally, staff reaching the five year milestone were Dr. Jody Burns, academic advisor/coach; Kimberly Marcellin, program manager for TRIO Student Support Services; Lori Faulkner, administrative assistant; Zach Foster, head baseball coach; Shannon Ridenour, club accounts assistant; Angela Wolfe, director of leadership development and community affairs; Katherine Nussbaum, Hanley Library circulation supervisor; and Emilee Yormick, director of the first year experience.