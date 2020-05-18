PORTVILLE — The next self-led activity at Pfeiffer Nature Center is the “Bird Search Bliss” event at the Eshelman property that began beginning Friday.
Officials at Pfeiffer said Planet Earth is home to an amazing number and variety of birds. Over 10,000 different species of birds can be found globally with over 1,000 different species found in the United States of America.
Seeking out these wild treasures, also known as birding, is a hugely popular endeavor amongst nature enthusiasts. This is because birds are some of the most colorful and beautiful animals on the planet.
Pfeiffer officials said that because of its diverse habitat, the Eshelman property is a wonderful place to view birds. Officials said they have placed 24 photos of birds along the field and trails of Eshelman for the self-led activity. Participants are asked to begin at the kiosk by reading the instructions and enjoy a stroll along fields and woods to see if they can locate and identify all 24 native and commonly seen birds.
For added fun, officials have also set up a contest. All participants need to do is email their name and the number of birds they are able to identify to naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or call the office at 933-0187. Participants do not need to know all of the birds to enter the drawing. The prize for the names drawn at random is a coupon for a free ice cream cone. Winners will be drawn and notified on June 5.
On a final note, participants are asked to bring along a means of recording the birds. A field guide or a phone app may be helpful for beginner birders. Officials said the activity is a wonderful way to introduce young people to the exciting world of birding. Those who would like to share pictures and let officials know how they enjoyed their visit are encouraged to do so by sending emails to: naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org
The Eshelman Property is located at 1420 Yubadam Road in Portville.