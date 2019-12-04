OLEAN — The Olean Teachers’ Association recently recognized two educators for 20 years in the field.
Special education teacher Lori Mason-Varner began her career at Jamestown Public Schools in 1999, then moved onto Falconer Central School in 2001, BOCES in Olean in 2003, and was hired by the Olean City School District in 2006.
She is presently a teacher at Olean Intermediate Middle School in a 15:1 classroom.
Mason-Varner graduated from Jamestown Community College with an associate’s degree in humanities and theater, and from Oswego State with a double bachelor’s degree in theater and communication. She then continued her education at Mercyhurst University of Erie, Pa., where she earned a master’s degree in special education, and Empire State College for her music teaching certification.
Speech language pathologist Ellie Hoffman was hired by the Olean district in September 1999. She began working at Olean High and Washington West Elementary her first year, and then exclusively at Washington West for the past 19 years. She has served as coordinator for various committees including the Building Instructional Team, the Instructional Support Team, and the Response to Intervention team over the past eight years.
She graduated from SUNY Fredonia with a bachelor’s degree in education for the speech and hearing handicapped. She then continued her education at Fredonia with a master’s degree in speech language pathology.