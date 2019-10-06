Since WGRZ-TV continued to appear on Spectrum cable through the weekend, local viewers could infer that Channel 2 had at least received another extension past Friday’s deal deadline.
Well, fans of NBC programming can rest easy as Spectrum announced Saturday that it had reached a deal with WGRZ’s owner to continue to carry Buffalo’s Channel 2. The agreement was first reported Saturday by the Buffalo News.
This past week, WGRZ had warned viewers with a scrolled message during broadcasts that it could be dropped from Spectrum’s lineup because of an impasse in negotiations between the cable provider and the TV station’s owner, Virginia-based Tegna Inc.
After an extension for negotiations last week, a Friday deadline was in place for a deal to get done — a deadline that, of course, came and went.
The dance between the respective owners of WGRZ and Spectrum — Charter Communications delivers cable service through its Spectrum brand — came on the heels of Spectrum’s recent announcement that it is raising rates.
The company began notifying customers in New York last month of increases that will take effect when they receive their next bills, according to a Syracuse.com report.
Spectrum is raising its TV Select plans by $7.50 a month (its TV Select Silver plan with 125 channels, for example, will go up to $72.49).
In addition, the company’s broadcast TV surcharge will increase $1.51 a month to $13.50. That’s the price Spectrum charges customers to carry local broadcast stations as part of its cable television packages.
The company is raising the price of its digital receivers (cable boxes) 49 cents to $7.99 a month per receiver.
In addition, the price of its standard internet service will rise $4, to $69.99, for customers who do not subscribe to a Spectrum TV Select or higher plan.