OLEAN — The seventh annual Out of the Darkness Walk has been in the planning stages all year and, on Sept. 15, their efforts will pay off, raising an expected thousands of dollars for local suicide prevention efforts.
The walk, held at Good Times of Olean, 800 E. State St., is expected to grow in size again. To date, there are 17 individual and 24 team registrations, with donations totaling about $14,500, for the event, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We’re expecting a lot more this week,” said Suzanne Piechota, who was chair of the event for the past three years. “People are busy and a lot of people wait until the day of the event to register.”
This year the Cattaraugus County Suicide Prevention Coalition took over the organization and logistics of the event.
“When we first started … it was under the coalition and about four or five years ago, we were asked if we could partner,” said Amy Mann, director of the coalition. “Sue has really been a right-hand women to me to do the things we need to do. … The coalition has a really good time of individual that are helping to make this walk successful.”
Also new this year is the participation of Imprintable Solutions, Ink., a Rochester-based business that will print pictures on-site in five minutes. The company uses special print-to-garment printers, nicknamed “E-Z Bake.”
Participants can bring an old photo that they want to have on a shirt and the team will take a picture of it, or you can text a picture to the Imprinting Lives Team at the site. Shirts are $15 and after the cost of their materials, Imprintable Solutions will donate all proceeds to the event.
”We believe in uplifting and reaching out to many communities,” said Tina Paradiso, president. “Yes we sell T-shirts — that’s the tangible — what we really do is uplift, outreach and to be of service to others.”
Piechota said the inaugural walk in 2013 raised $7,000 with 100 supporters walking the track at Olean High School in pouring rain. They had a raffle for 10 baskets. Five years later, 250 walkers raised $35,000 and their work produced donations enough for 100 raffle baskets.
Piechota, who lost her brother, Jeff Karl, to suicide, has personally raised $107,000 since 2013, and there are several teams who hold fundraisers in order to donate the proceeds.
A committee of eight to 10 active volunteers begin planning in January, working to obtain donations, speakers, entertainment and more for the day of the walk. It takes about 30 volunteers at the event to handle registration; sell basket and 50/50 raffle tickets; hand out memory beads; operate the video programming for family members and selling American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSB) merchandise.
“The coalition is really trying to bring awareness of suicide prevention and partnering with AFSB with the walk helps us to reach that mission,” Mann said.
For more information, visit the Facebook page for the Cattaraugus County Suicide Prevention Coalition or AFSB for information, local event registrations and money raised to date.
The annual event is part of a national effort, where hundreds of thousands of people walk in order to raise funds that go to support the research, education, advocacy and support programs of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, a nonprofit that seeks to reduce the suicide rate 20 percent by 2025.